Can you make money off ritual killings?

news

The slimy narration of the gruesome murder of Elozino Joshualia Ogege by yahoo ritualists has not helped matters. It seems like these yahoo boy-ritualists are in a phantom global competition to outdo themselves in a game of gruesome activities.

In more infamous trend of the recent virality by these belligerents of ‘Money Must Be Made Progressive Union’, grown men are now obsessed with female panties with different instances of women panties theft.

The belief

The ‘problem’ didn’t however start today. They’ve always been around and have always been popular. Nigeria is a country rooted in traditional practices.

As such, idol worship is a religion on its own, just like Christianity or Islam. While Christians and Muslims pray to God or Allah to create wealth for them in the hustles, idol worshippers also have deities and gods they pray to and appease.

The ‘tested’ belief is that there are metaphysical keys to this world and if you can access them or know how to control these quantum elements and you appease the right gods, and spirits, you will be granted limitless wealth.

A cursory look through the depths of Ifa, the many facets to its practice and the Ifa Corpus like ‘Oju Odu Merindinlogun’ or ‘The 16 Corpus of Ifa’ could convince you on the various facets to the world.

There’s a natural element to everything preached in that doctrine, affected by what they see under Oju Odu verses of ‘Eji Ogbe’ or 'Obara Meji' or ‘Odi Meji.’

Nonetheless, Ifa people are famed for being pure and true. But just like they can appease the gods and spirits the transcend the physical and our different versions of God, there are bad people who also have their own spiritual beliefs.

If there is a good, there is a bad. Sometimes, there is no good and there is still a bad element.

These fundamentals are ingrained, not just in Nigerian culture. Scattered parts of foreign cultures across Africa also believe in witch-doctors and herbalists who can appease gods.

ALSO READ: Man caught trying to sell human eyeball for 250k in Nassarawa

Rituals are a part of global counterculture

Asides Africa, rituals and rites are not only peculiar to Africa. Asian traditions and religions across Thailand, Taiwan, and even China - where black magic is known as Ku - have rites and rituals.

They also believe in powers that transcend the physical, which you can access through appeasing the right channels with the weighty elements which could be water, fire, human life or blood ties.

The belief across board lends credence to the theory that certain spirits hold knowledge to the key facets of human life. They exist across different cultures.

These spirits are believed to hold keys to wealth and other core human needs that seem scarce. Even in Western societies, certain niches operate on these beliefs, albeit on different belief systems.

Pop culture and societal influence

Rituals are a common, near fundamental Nollywood feature that fosters the belief. The advent of actors like Kanayo O. Kanayo, Pete Edochie, and Charles Okafor played roles that popularized money rituals and mainstreamed the workability of vile theories, previously whispered in hushed tones.

Even in Hollywood, movies like The Devil’s Advocate or Meet Joe Black or even the CW Tv Show, Supernatural exist.

They have fostered a subconsciously inspired belief system that promotes the thirst for quick wealth. Another problem is mainstream depictions and celebration of wealth across mainstream media.

Millennials are generally mad obsessed with fast wealth and it seems it gets worse as years become decades.

Society and even churches also celebrates the wealthy, regardless of how that wealth is acquired — even the General Overseer of your Church receives a tithe from and celebrates criminals.

Equally, people go to church every day to pray for wealth.

ALSO READ: Yahoo boy reportedly runs mad after using his dad for rituals in Benin (Video)

Can rituals then get you rich?

Earlier today, conversations around the operability or otherwise of ritual killings were rife. Yours truly even got caught in the diatribe and some melee.

The fundamental answer however is that; it depends on what you believe, but whatever it is, ritual killings are dead wrong, and nothing will ever make them right.

That said, there’s a reason why yahoo boys who can’t construct simple English sentences while claiming to be American professionals in their catfish schemes get money off their victims.

These victims are also very privy to the various schemes of yahoo boys, yet, they fall prey. There’s also a reason why you cannot adequately prove the existence or origin of metaphysical things.

There’s a reason why I can hold two stones together while a person runs another stone around them seven times and they become sticky when I try to separate them.

There might be more than meets the eye, depending on your belief system, but all of these theories and claims will forever fail while tested against realistic, rational metrics.

The only thing that matters is; may none of us fall prey to ritualists.