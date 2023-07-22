ADVERTISEMENT
CAN urges Tinubu to prioritise measures to alleviate poverty

News Agency Of Nigeria

CAN appealed to Nigerians for patience while urging the government to take urgent steps to ameliorate their sufferings.

Presidentia candidate of the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu and the new President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Daniel Okoh. (TheNation)
Presidentia candidate of the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu and the new President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Daniel Okoh. (TheNation)

The call came in the wake of the recent unprecedented hikes in fuel prices and alarming inflation rate.

In a statement signed by the President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN expressed deep concerns over the hardships faced by Nigerians and urged immediate steps to mitigate the situation.

“While we acknowledge the complex and difficult decisions taken by government to manage the nation’s economy, there is the urgent need to prioritize measures that will alleviate rather than exacerbate the existing poverty level and hardships of Nigerians,” Okoh said.

The association commended the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for showing commitment towards building a united, peaceful, and progressive Nigeria.

They noted the national balance in the recent appointment of Service Chiefs as a reassuring sign that every segment of the Nigerian society is critical to the Nigerian project.

However, CAN highlighted the economic strain experienced by Nigerians following the fuel price hike from N540 to N617, which has significantly hiked the cost of living.

“This has placed an enormous burden on the already struggling masses, making it extremely difficult for them to afford the basic necessities of life,” Okoh pointed out.

The Christian body recommended that the government should engage in meaningful dialogue with stakeholders to explore sustainable solutions to the current situation.

It called for comprehensive economic policies that promote inclusive growth, job creation.and social well-being.

CAN also urged the government to focus on diversifying the economy, promoting investments in sectors with the potential to create sustainable employment opportunities, and introducing mass transportation across states to reduce the cost of transportation.

The statement also suggested measures to reduce the price of fuel, such as the removal of unnecessary levies and taxes on imported petroleum products, stabilization of the foreign exchange market, and restoring local refineries to functional use.

“While we agree that there is no gain without pain, the pain must not be unbearable,” Okoh stated, emphasizing the necessity for the government to take into account the impact of its policies on the most vulnerable segments of society.

CAN appealed to Nigerians for patience while urging the government to take urgent steps to ameliorate their sufferings.

“Let us work together to build an economy that is inclusive, resilient, and offers opportunities for every Nigerian to thrive,” Okoh said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

