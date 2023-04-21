CAN rejoices with Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr

The religious body in a statement signed by its president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, on Friday, April 21, 2023, felicitates with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and all Muslim faithful in the country.

Okoh urged Muslims to seize the moment to reflect on the lessons of Ramadan and its values.

The statement reads, “We extend our warmest greetings and felicitations to the President-General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the entire Muslim Ummah in Nigeria. We rejoice with them and pray that the blessings of God will be with them now and always.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ramadan teaches us the importance of sacrifice, compassion, and generosity towards others, especially the less privileged in our society.

“As we mark this important occasion, we must take the opportunity to reflect on the lessons of Ramadan and the values that it teaches us, which are love for one another and mutual understanding for a peaceful society.

“Islam and Christianity share a lot of good virtues in common and we must use our understanding of the Holy books to promote inclusivity, and work towards building a more tolerant and egalitarian society for us all.”