CAN President dissociates self from Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Council list

Bayo Wahab

Archbishop Okoh says CAN is noted for its stance on non-partisanship.

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). (Punch)
Okoh’s name and the names of some outgoing officials of the body were included in the revised version of the presidential campaign council list.

Reacting to this, the CAN President said the development was worrisome, saying CAN is noted for its stance on non-partisanship.

“At the end of the probe, CAN will take fair, but decisive and appropriate action with a view to defending the ideals of the umbrella Christian body I lead by the grace of the Almighty God,” Okoh said.

The statement signed by Okoh himself reads: “My attention as President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been drawn to the revised list of members of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 President Campaign Council wherein the names of some outgoing officials of the body were featured.

“Such a development is worrisome because it counters the well-known stance of CAN on partisanship.

“I want to categorically exonerate my humble self from this development and any of such that may occur in the future.

“I want to use this medium to assure all Christians in Nigeria and the general public that since I received the news, I have commenced full investigation into how the officials got involved into overt partisanship.

“At the end of the probe, CAN will take fair, but decisive and appropriate action with a view to defending the ideals of the umbrella Christian body I lead by the grace of the Almighty God.

“On a final note, I urge the general public to be calm while we collectively work to entrench a culture of inclusion and respect for our religious diversities in our political leadership”.

It would be recalled that CAN recently kicked against the APC presidential ticket because the ruling party presented two muslim candidates, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima to contest for president and vice president respectively.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

