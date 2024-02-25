CAN demands arrest, trial of Muslim cleric who called for killing of Remi Tinubu

YOWICAN made the appeal in a communiqué issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Friday.

In the Communiqué made available to newsmen, the body expressed concern over the increasing cost of living, which, it said led to widespread hunger and suffering among Nigerians.

The council also condemned the escalating insecurity in the country, particularly the recent attacks on Christians in Plateau state and other parts of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

YOWICAN demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of a Muslim cleric who allegedly called for the killing of the wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu, for being a Christian.

The association emphasised the need for swift action to prevent further deterioration of the security situation.

“The NEC is calling for the public prosecution of the Cleric and wishes to request that the said preacher should be restricted from preaching in Nigeria to serve as a deterrent to others’.