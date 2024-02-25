ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CAN demands arrest, trial of Muslim cleric who called for killing of Remi Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The association emphasised the need for swift action to prevent further deterioration of the security situation.

CAN demands arrest, trial of Muslim cleric who called for killing of Remi Tinubu
CAN demands arrest, trial of Muslim cleric who called for killing of Remi Tinubu

Recommended articles

YOWICAN made the appeal in a communiqué issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Friday.

In the Communiqué made available to newsmen, the body expressed concern over the increasing cost of living, which, it said led to widespread hunger and suffering among Nigerians.

The council also condemned the escalating insecurity in the country, particularly the recent attacks on Christians in Plateau state and other parts of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

YOWICAN demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of a Muslim cleric who allegedly called for the killing of the wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu, for being a Christian.

The association emphasised the need for swift action to prevent further deterioration of the security situation.

“The NEC is calling for the public prosecution of the Cleric and wishes to request that the said preacher should be restricted from preaching in Nigeria to serve as a deterrent to others’.

The body also frowned at the rising unemployment among youths in the country and called on the government to implement policies to address the challenge.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria agrees to restore electricity supply to Niger Republic

Nigeria agrees to restore electricity supply to Niger Republic

Tinubu to inaugurate Aba power plant, 3 roads constructed by Otti on Monday

Tinubu to inaugurate Aba power plant, 3 roads constructed by Otti on Monday

Nigerian, Cameroonian navies intercept vessel laden with 30,000 litres of stolen crude

Nigerian, Cameroonian navies intercept vessel laden with 30,000 litres of stolen crude

​Why we lifted sanctions on Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso - ECOWAS

​Why we lifted sanctions on Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso - ECOWAS

Boko Haram destroys 330KVA power towers in Yobe

Boko Haram destroys 330KVA power towers in Yobe

Akpabio assures Navy of senate's support in fight against crude oil theft

Akpabio assures Navy of senate's support in fight against crude oil theft

CAN demands arrest, trial of Muslim cleric who called for killing of Remi Tinubu

CAN demands arrest, trial of Muslim cleric who called for killing of Remi Tinubu

Judiciary is the best arm of government in Nigeria, Former Attorney-General

Judiciary is the best arm of government in Nigeria, Former Attorney-General

It's crucial for Nigerians to return home after schooling abroad - Makinde

It's crucial for Nigerians to return home after schooling abroad - Makinde

Pulse Sports

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officers place cones on the Third Mainland Bridge (Pulse)

FG shuts Lagos Island-bound side of Third Mainland Bridge

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

APC chieftain asks Tinubu to set up task force to monitor grains distribution

Pregnant woman among 10 people killed by Lassa fever in Ebonyi [DailyPostNG]

Pregnant woman among 10 people killed by Lassa fever in Ebonyi

Hardship: Atiku knocks Tinubu over 'hurriedly put together' forex policy

I have better ideas - Atiku knocks Tinubu over hurriedly put together forex policy