CAN charges Christians to be hopeful of overcoming challenges

The chairman, Rev. Bulus Yohanna, gave charge in his Easter message entitled: “Be of good cheer, for I have overcome the world.’’

Yohanna stated that with the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ which brings about hope, “Niger state will rise from all its challenges and will rejoice and be proud of the state again in the name of Jesus Christ.

“This is the time for Christians in Nigeria to be hopeful, steadfast and prayerful so that our dear state and the nation will overcome the challenges that have bedevilled our nation,’’ he added.

Yohanna admonished Christians to be transparent in their dealings.

“As Christians, we are called upon to be transparent, showing others through our lives of love, mercy, compassion and self-sacrifice that the risen Jesus is living in our hearts,’’ he stated.

While thanking God for a peaceful governorship and state House of Assembly elections, the CAN chairman prayed to God to grant the newly-elected leaders the wisdom and the resources to lead the people.

“I pray to God to fast-tract the resurrection of the state and indeed Nigeria from all her pains and challenges.

“This is so that those that have tasted in the suffering in the nation may equally eat of the good of the nation,’’ he stressed.

He commended security agencies for all they were doing at nipping insecurity in the bud, especially for the supreme price some of them had paid.