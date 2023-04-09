The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CAN charges Christians to be hopeful of overcoming challenges

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Minna CAN Chairman admonished Christians to be transparent in their dealings.

Rev. Bulus Yohanna.
Rev. Bulus Yohanna.

Recommended articles

The chairman, Rev. Bulus Yohanna, gave charge in his Easter message entitled: “Be of good cheer, for I have overcome the world.’’

Yohanna stated that with the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ which brings about hope, “Niger state will rise from all its challenges and will rejoice and be proud of the state again in the name of Jesus Christ.

“This is the time for Christians in Nigeria to be hopeful, steadfast and prayerful so that our dear state and the nation will overcome the challenges that have bedevilled our nation,’’ he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yohanna admonished Christians to be transparent in their dealings.

“As Christians, we are called upon to be transparent, showing others through our lives of love, mercy, compassion and self-sacrifice that the risen Jesus is living in our hearts,’’ he stated.

While thanking God for a peaceful governorship and state House of Assembly elections, the CAN chairman prayed to God to grant the newly-elected leaders the wisdom and the resources to lead the people.

“I pray to God to fast-tract the resurrection of the state and indeed Nigeria from all her pains and challenges.

“This is so that those that have tasted in the suffering in the nation may equally eat of the good of the nation,’’ he stressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He commended security agencies for all they were doing at nipping insecurity in the bud, especially for the supreme price some of them had paid.

The cleric enjoined Christian faithful to use the Easter celebrations to show love to the less-privileged in the society by sharing gifts to the needy, widows and orphans within their environment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obi sends special greetings to Muslims in Easter message

Obi sends special greetings to Muslims in Easter message

Why Accord Party supported Makinde’s re-election – Peller

Why Accord Party supported Makinde’s re-election – Peller

Ogun APC welcomes PDP’s petition against re-election of Gov Abiodun

Ogun APC welcomes PDP’s petition against re-election of Gov Abiodun

CAN charges Christians to be hopeful of overcoming challenges

CAN charges Christians to be hopeful of overcoming challenges

36 state chairmen back Abure over Labour Party crisis

36 state chairmen back Abure over Labour Party crisis

Defence College provost backs call for drug test on public office holders

Defence College provost backs call for drug test on public office holders

Fashola gives update on Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Lagos-Otta-Abeokuta projects

Fashola gives update on Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Lagos-Otta-Abeokuta projects

Put Yoruba people’s interest above self, Oduyoye advises Afenifere leaders

Put Yoruba people’s interest above self, Oduyoye advises Afenifere leaders

Nigeria’s election reassuring to Africa, outgoing Rwandan envoy says

Nigeria’s election reassuring to Africa, outgoing Rwandan envoy says

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Labour Party presidential candidate and Bishop David Oyedepo. [Twitter:@Emperordotman]

Kenneth Okonkwo confirms Obi's conversation with Oyedepo in leaked audio

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday/Illustration. (Nigerianeye)

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday

Moses Jitoboh, former Aides-De-Camp (ADC) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. (Thesun)

EFCC seeks permanent forfeiture of ex-Jonathan’s ADC’s cash in 7 banks

Nigerian-medical-doctor [Daily Post]

Bill to keep Nigerian doctors in the country passes second reading