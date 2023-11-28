Cally Air expands as Otu inaugurates 3 new Boeing 737 for Calabar Carnival

The governor made this revelation during the inauguration ceremony of a Boeing 737 – 5N BYR Plane into the Cally Air fleet in Calabar on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

With this latest addition, the total number of aircraft in the Cally Air fleet rises to two, following its initial launch by the immediate past administration with a single aircraft.

Governor Otu stated the importance of expanding the airline's capacity to ensure seamless air service during the annual Calabar carnival, set to kick off on Friday, December 1, 2023.

The newly inaugurated Boeing 737, along with another plane, is set to commence flights from Abuja and Lagos to Calabar starting Thursday, November 30, 2023, and throughout the 32-day carnival.

"We have about three aircraft that would be joining the fleet in no distant time," Governor Otu declared during the ceremony.

He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Aviation and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for their efforts in extending flight operations at the Calabar airport, noting that flights would soon be landing till 9 pm.

As part of the ongoing improvements, the governor highlighted the restoration of lighting at the airport, signaling its return to full functionality as an international airport.

Governor Otu also extended an invitation to potential investors, urging them to consider Cally Aero as their preferred choice when visiting Cross River for business or leisure.

He stated the strategic partnership with Aero Contractors, stating, "We have agreed to build even stronger and to make sure that this partnership becomes a very viable business for the state."

With the anticipation of a bustling Calabar carnival, Governor Otu assured guests that preparations were in full swing.