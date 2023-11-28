ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Cally Air expands as Otu inaugurates 3 new Boeing 737 for Calabar Carnival

News Agency Of Nigeria

With the anticipation of a bustling Calabar carnival, Governor Otu assured guests that preparations were in full swing.

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River [NAN]
Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River [NAN]

Recommended articles

The governor made this revelation during the inauguration ceremony of a Boeing 737 – 5N BYR Plane into the Cally Air fleet in Calabar on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

With this latest addition, the total number of aircraft in the Cally Air fleet rises to two, following its initial launch by the immediate past administration with a single aircraft.

Governor Otu stated the importance of expanding the airline's capacity to ensure seamless air service during the annual Calabar carnival, set to kick off on Friday, December 1, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly inaugurated Boeing 737, along with another plane, is set to commence flights from Abuja and Lagos to Calabar starting Thursday, November 30, 2023, and throughout the 32-day carnival.

"We have about three aircraft that would be joining the fleet in no distant time," Governor Otu declared during the ceremony.

He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Aviation and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for their efforts in extending flight operations at the Calabar airport, noting that flights would soon be landing till 9 pm.

As part of the ongoing improvements, the governor highlighted the restoration of lighting at the airport, signaling its return to full functionality as an international airport.

Governor Otu also extended an invitation to potential investors, urging them to consider Cally Aero as their preferred choice when visiting Cross River for business or leisure.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated the strategic partnership with Aero Contractors, stating, "We have agreed to build even stronger and to make sure that this partnership becomes a very viable business for the state."

With the anticipation of a bustling Calabar carnival, Governor Otu assured guests that preparations were in full swing.

"To all our guests, we are expecting all of you from December 1. By the time the festival is on, one can only imagine what the temperature is going to be like," he remarked.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

First Lady congratulates Kogi Governor-Elect Usman Ododo on victory

First Lady congratulates Kogi Governor-Elect Usman Ododo on victory

Cally Air expands as Otu inaugurates 3 new Boeing 737 for Calabar Carnival

Cally Air expands as Otu inaugurates 3 new Boeing 737 for Calabar Carnival

Labour Party distances itself from INEC's election materials inspection in Imo

Labour Party distances itself from INEC's election materials inspection in Imo

Lagos State to prosecute residents blocking streets for parties, social events

Lagos State to prosecute residents blocking streets for parties, social events

Uba Sani clinches 2023 NITMA-digital governor of the year award

Uba Sani clinches 2023 NITMA-digital governor of the year award

TY Danjuma builds multi-million naira medical centre in Enugu State

TY Danjuma builds multi-million naira medical centre in Enugu State

FG promises Abia a repaired Aba – Port Harcourt expressway before Christmas

FG promises Abia a repaired Aba – Port Harcourt expressway before Christmas

FG frees 37 inmates to ease congestion in Rivers State prisons

FG frees 37 inmates to ease congestion in Rivers State prisons

Nigerian entrepreneur Ikpeme Neto wins 2023 Africa’s Business Heroes competition

Nigerian entrepreneur Ikpeme Neto wins 2023 Africa’s Business Heroes competition

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister for Women Affairs Barr Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye

FG, UNICEF applaud child protection efforts in Nigeria through implementation of the Child Rights Act

From left: The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu

Stop campaign of blackmail against judiciary - Presidency tells Atiku

Lateef Fagbemi, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice [Premium Times]

Nigeria calls for modern technologies to curb illicit financial flows in West Africa

Former President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

Nigerians are extremely difficult to govern - Buhari