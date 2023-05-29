Caleb Muftwang becomes Plateau's 6th governor

Chief Judge of Plateau, David Mann, administered the oath of office shortly after Josephine Piyo has taken her oath as deputy governor.

In his acceptance speech, Mutfwang promised to provide good quality of leadership the Plateau people yearn for.

"We know you are expecting much from us. We will trust God for wisdom and enablement not to fail you.

"Today, it is not just my inauguration; it is our inauguration as it marks the beginning of our collective quest for a new Plateau," he said.

He promised to operate inclusive governance where diversity would be embraced to foster unity and progress in the state.

"I promise by word and deed to be an advocate and practitioner of justice, fairness and equity," he said.

He said that he was committed to peacebuilding in the state which was critical to facilitate the smooth execution of his administrative plans and programmes.