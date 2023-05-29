The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Caleb Muftwang becomes Plateau's 6th governor

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mutfwang promised to provide good quality of leadership the Plateau people yearn for.

New Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang [TheCable]
New Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang [TheCable]

Recommended articles

Chief Judge of Plateau, David Mann, administered the oath of office shortly after Josephine Piyo has taken her oath as deputy governor.

In his acceptance speech, Mutfwang promised to provide good quality of leadership the Plateau people yearn for.

"We know you are expecting much from us. We will trust God for wisdom and enablement not to fail you.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Today, it is not just my inauguration; it is our inauguration as it marks the beginning of our collective quest for a new Plateau," he said.

He promised to operate inclusive governance where diversity would be embraced to foster unity and progress in the state.

"I promise by word and deed to be an advocate and practitioner of justice, fairness and equity," he said.

He said that he was committed to peacebuilding in the state which was critical to facilitate the smooth execution of his administrative plans and programmes.

He said that his administration’s thematic areas would include peace and security; economy, agriculture, mining development; education quality healthcare services and tourism, amongst others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ahmed Aliyu sworn in as new Sokoto State governor

Ahmed Aliyu sworn in as new Sokoto State governor

Governor Abiodun releases 49 prisoners to celebrate 2nd term in office

Governor Abiodun releases 49 prisoners to celebrate 2nd term in office

New Rivers governor Fubara vows to continue in Wike's direction

New Rivers governor Fubara vows to continue in Wike's direction

New Cross River governor needs urgent ₦‎54b to settle promotion arrears

New Cross River governor needs urgent ₦‎54b to settle promotion arrears

Caleb Muftwang becomes Plateau's 6th governor

Caleb Muftwang becomes Plateau's 6th governor

Biden vows to work with Tinubu to strengthen US ties with Nigeria

Biden vows to work with Tinubu to strengthen US ties with Nigeria

Former President Buhari gets rousing homecoming welcome in Daura

Former President Buhari gets rousing homecoming welcome in Daura

Oil, gas stakeholders commend Tinubu over fuel subsidy removal

Oil, gas stakeholders commend Tinubu over fuel subsidy removal

Seyi Makinde dissolves Park Management System committee headed by Auxillary

Seyi Makinde dissolves Park Management System committee headed by Auxillary

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

The Ministry of Aviation is set to take delivery of two aircraft as it prepares to launch Nigeria Air. [Quartz]

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts