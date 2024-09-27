BVAS unreliable, we won't use it for Anambra LG polls – Electoral commission

Anthony Nnalue, Commissioner in charge of Information and Logistics, ANSIEC, made the disclosure at a sensitisation programme organised by the International Peace and Civil Responsibility Centre (IPCRC), on Thursday in Awka.

The programme was organised for accredited election observers and media personnel.

Nnalue said that the BVAS was unreliable following the disappointing performance of the device in previous elections in the country.

He said the commission would deploy manual accreditation, saying that it was more reliable.

“We will not use BVAS but manual. BVAS is not reliable; it has distorted the electoral process in Nigeria. We do not want a situation where election results are tampered with,” he said.

Nnalue also assured early arrival of election materials, saying the era of delayed arrival of material was over in the state.

He said that non-sensitive materials were already on the way to the local government councils and 5,720 ad-hoc staff have been trained to conduct the elections across the state’s polling units.

”We are fully prepared and ready for the Saturday election, in terms of security, materials and other logistics.

“Elections will not be held in Nnewi South, Orumba South and Idemili South. Voters from those areas will be voting at the council headquarters. We do not want to risk the lives of both officers and voters.

“We urge the electorate to come out en masse and vote, your vote will count,” he said.

Also speaking, Chris Azor, Coordinator of IPCRC, urged politicians and the electorate to be vigilant and shun vote buying, violence, gender discrimination, and over-voting.

Azor called on security agencies to maintain neutrality while respecting human rights and the rule of law.

He also announced that the organisation would establish a Situation Room in Awka for real-time coordination and reporting.

