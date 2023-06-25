Butcher accused of blasphemy beaten to death in Sokoto

According to multiple reports, the incident occurred at the Sokoto metropolis abattoir on the morning of Sunday, June 25, 2023.

While the exact blasphemous statement Buda was accused of making remains unknown, it was gathered that the incident happened during an argument with another trader.

An eyewitness, who only gave his name as Aliyu, told Premium Times that the victim made the alleged comment and repeated it three times when confronted by some of the people present.

“My brother was at the abattoir when it occurred. When Usman (Mr Buda) insulted the Prophet, some people said he had mental issues, but most of those around him, who were his business friends, said he was never known to have any mental issues.

“Some young men challenged Usman (Mr Buda) to withdraw his statement, but he insisted he would not. He even repeated it thrice. That was when they started beating him,” Aliyu told the platform.

Another eyewitness, while confirming the incident, said attempts by leaders at the abattoir to save the deceased proved fruitless as they were overpowered by the determined mob.

"They initially rescued him and hid him before they were overpowered.

“He was beaten to death by his fellow butchers. His corpse was later taken away by the police,” the eyewitness said.

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State Police Command has also confirmed the killing in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Ahmad Rufa, on Sunday.

“On 25th June 2023 at about 0955hrs, a distress call was received at about 0920hrs that one Usman Buda ‘M’ of Gwandu LGA a Butcher at Sokoto Abbatoir allegedly blasphemed the holy prophet Muhammad (SAW); as a result, he was mobbed and attacked by some Muslims faithful and inflicted Serious injuries on him.

“Upon receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police, Area Commander Metro and DPO Kwanni led a team of policemen and all other operational commanders to the scene. On arrival, the mob escaped the scene and left the victim unconscious; where he was rescued and taken to Usmanu Danfodio Teaching Hospital Sokoto (UDUTH) for treatment and was later confirmed dead at the said Hospital. Meanwhile, the area is calm,” the statement noted.