Business owners struggle to make profit due to poor power supply in Bayelsa

News Agency Of Nigeria

They called for more effective collaboration by stakeholders to ensure adequate power supply to the state.

The business operators who spoke separately to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa, called for more effective collaboration by stakeholders to ensure adequate power supply to the state.

One of them, Ifeanyi Uche, a nightclub manager, said that he spent huge amount of money to purchase diesel for his electricity generator.

"This is negatively affecting my business. I am no longer able to make profits as I did in the past,” he said.

Ebiye Biowei, a laundry shop owner, said that he was already thinking of going into another line of business.

"My business requires electricity which we don’t have here. It is difficult to break even without electricity.

"I spend the little I make to buy petrol, I am left with nothing in the end, I can’t continue this way,” he added.

Biowei urged the state government to quickly evolve policies that would attract private investors to the power sector.

"Night life in Yenagoa is gone, we have heard a lot of promises. We want to see results,” he stated.

Also speaking, Chief Azibapu Ologi, community leader, said that rural communities in the state would find it difficult to develop without adequate electricity supply.

"With electricity, community-based smale scale businesses will do well, and families will have food to eat.

"Something needs to be done to help our people, the state government should drive the process,” he noted.

Mr Lyon Efere, a energy expert, urged the state government to invest in alternative sources of electricity in the interest of the people and the economy of the state.

”The state can enjoy uninterrupted power supply if the right steps are taken to generate more energy. The state government can tap into available resources.

”The gas being wasted in different parts of the state can be turned into electricity if the right investment is made,” he said.

