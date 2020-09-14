A bus laden with passengers veered into the path of an onrushing train around PWD, Oshodi, on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile, said the accident occurred during rush hour on a wet morning in the metropolis.

“The Lagos Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) received distress calls at 8.12 am. Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a passenger bus GGE 972 GE with six passengers had veered onto the train tracks while crossing the rail at PWD inward Oshodi and subsequently collided with a scheduled commuter train.

“The bus was then dragged along for a stretch of the journey before the train managed to come to a complete halt,” says Akosile.

Akosile says no lives were lost.

“The agency was able to successfully extricate the passengers and note that there was no loss of life.

“Casualties have been provided with on site medical care and discharged.

“Members of the public, especially drivers of commuter buses are reminded to obey traffic regulations to prevent injuries and transport delays.

“The wreckage of the bus has been safely removed,” Akosile adds.

Train and vehicle collisions are not uncommon in densely populated Lagos, where traders often display their wares on train tracks and where the difference between roads and rails are often indistinguishable.