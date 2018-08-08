Pulse.ng logo
Burning car causes traffic jam on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos

In Lagos Burning car causes traffic jam on Third Mainland Bridge

Lagosians took to social media to raise alarm over the accident which left hundreds of commuters stranded.

  • Published:
Burning car causes traffic jam on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos play

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) put out the fire on a burning vehicle on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos

(Twitter/@yeankhar)

Commuters in Lagos State were stranded on the Third Mainland Bridge when a vehicle caught fire on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

Lagosians took to social media to raise alarm over the accident which left hundreds of commuters stranded as the vehicle kept burning with no help in sight.

 

According to reports,  it took at least 30 minutes for emergency services to arrive at the scene, but officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) eventually put out the fire and traffic resumed its normal flow.

Details later.

