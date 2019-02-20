The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has cautioned the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, over a recent comment he made about the Army disobeying certain orders.

President Muhammadu Buhari has been widely-criticised for publicly revealing that he has directed security operatives to be "ruthless" in dealing with ballot box snatchers who attempt to disrupt the election.

"Anybody who decides to snatch boxes or lead thugs to disturb it, maybe that's the last unlawful action you'll take. I really gave the military and the police order to be ruthless," President Buhari said on Monday.

In reaction to the president's comment, Atiku urged security operatives to not carry out any unlawful orders even if they come from the office of the Commander-in-Chief.

"In military, commanders and officers are not bound to execute orders that are manifestly unlawful. This is the law, this is the tradition in the military.

"If you're a professional military commander, officer and soldier, and also a policeman, you're not bound to execute an order that's manifestly unlawful no matter who issues that order," he cautioned.

However, while speaking during a meeting with principal staff officers, general officers commanding, and directors in Abuja on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, Buratai said it was unfortunate that soldiers are being incited to disobey instructions by people aspiring to lead.

He said, "It is unfortunate to hear persons who are aspiring to rule this country again inciting the Army to disobedience. We have consistently stated our position in the political dispensation to remain neutral and apolitical.

"However, direct and public incitement of the Nigerian military against democracy and constituted civil authority will not be tolerated. I request such persons to withdraw this inciting statement," he said.

Buratai condemns electoral malpractices

Buratai further condemned electoral malpractices which he said undermines the nation's democracy if allowed to go unchecked. He said the Army is up to the task of preventing any troubles that may arise around the elections.

He said, "I want to remind all here present that the act of electoral thuggery, snatching of ballot boxes, illegal possession of elections materials and similar crimes are intended to mar an election and create deliberate avenues for post-election violence and mayhem.

"Such actions can also become more damaging when they are widespread, leading to destruction of lives and properties.

"Incidences of this nature in previous elections are often planned and orchestrated by politicians and the Nigerian Army has hitherto been very cautious in its approach.

"However, this time around, the Nigerian Army will adopt a proactive posture that ensures that similar incidences do not even arise."

The military chief urged other security agencies to rise to the challenge of ensuring a peaceful outcome to the general elections. He said Nigeria's unity is not negotiable and its democracy must not be allowed to be tampered with.

The Presidential and National Assembly elections that were supposed to take place on February 16 will now take place on February 23, while the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections initially scheduled for March 2 have been moved to March 9.