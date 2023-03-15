ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buni’s financial probity earns Yobe ₦20bn World Bank grant — Aide

News Agency Of Nigeria

The fiscal transparency and accountability of Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led administration has earned Yobe over ₦20 billion World Bank grant from 2020 to 2022.

Yobe state Governor, Mai-Mala Buni. [Punch]
Yobe state Governor, Mai-Mala Buni. [Punch]

This is contained in a statement by Buni’s Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Digital & Communications, Mr Yusuf Ali, in Damaturu on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

Ali quoted the state’s Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Musa Mustapha as saying that the grant followed the state’s impressive performances under the State Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme.

He said the fund had been utilised for infrastructure development and social services with direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The SFTAS is a programme by the World Bank and Federal Government of Nigeria to deepen transparency in budgeting processes for qualified states.

“The SFTAS consists of different requirements in form of Disbursement Link Indicators (DLIs), which are assigned tasks that the World Bank designed for institutions, as well as states that are qualified to participate in Budgeting and Budgetary Performance Indicators.

“The second component is Disbursement Linked Results, which World Bank’s Independent Verification Assessors use as yardsticks to assess institutions and states’ performance compliance in relation to DLI’s performance evaluation.

“The synopsis of the SFTAS is predicated on Performance for Results. This means that states can earn financial grant reward after performance in all indicators of budgetary requirements; then World Bank rewards the state based on results of its efforts,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner said that consistent budget cycle of the state, entrenchment of due process and inclusiveness by the administration played a crucial role in achieving the feat.

“The state earned the grant based on the DLIs that are successfully achieved within the budget cycle and due process.

“It is gratifying and a matter of particular importance to note that Yobe has won the Overall Top Performer Awards on SFTAS.

“Its performance in all Disbursement Link Indicators won the overall best state for the ‘Top Performer Award’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Award was presented by Mrs Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning recently in Abuja.

“It is on record that the Buni’s government is the only administration that has accomplished this feat through publication of its budget, entrenching due process and ensuring public expenditures in accordance to World Bank’s requirements”.

According to Mustapha, the state will continue to run an accountable and transparent government, adding that it was working assiduously to earn a 2023 grant in the same capacity from the bank.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria accounts for over 70% of yams produced globally – NRCRI

Nigeria accounts for over 70% of yams produced globally – NRCRI

CIPM condoles with Lagos Govt over train accident, shares relief items with victims

CIPM condoles with Lagos Govt over train accident, shares relief items with victims

Nigeria returns to UN peacekeeping operations

Nigeria returns to UN peacekeeping operations

BREAKING: Atiku withdraws court application for electoral materials sorting

BREAKING: Atiku withdraws court application for electoral materials sorting

Calls arise for Buhari to sack Bawa over alleged politicisation of EFCC

Calls arise for Buhari to sack Bawa over alleged politicisation of EFCC

2023 Elections: If anybody can buy you, they can also sell you – Kwara guber candidate

2023 Elections: If anybody can buy you, they can also sell you – Kwara guber candidate

Buhari swears in 7 ICPC board members

Buhari swears in 7 ICPC board members

Buni’s financial probity earns Yobe ₦20bn World Bank grant — Aide

Buni’s financial probity earns Yobe ₦20bn World Bank grant — Aide

Jandor accuses Bode George of working against PDP in Lagos

Jandor accuses Bode George of working against PDP in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Scene of the accident involving a staff bus and a passenger train in Ikeja, Lagos. (Channels TV)

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Obi losses bid as Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS. (TheNation)

BREAKING: Appeal Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS

INEC-and-the-BVAS (TheNation)

INEC rejects Labour Party’s request to witness BVAS reconfiguration

Yakub Mahmood

We will ask Obidients to occupy your offices nationwide - LP warns INEC