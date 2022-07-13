RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buni mourns 8 Yobe auto crash victims

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe on Wednesday condoled with the families of seven persons who died in a car accident in Buni Yadi Local Government Area of the state.

Buni offered his condolences in a statement issued by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Police Command in the state had earlier confirmed the accident which occurred on Tuesday on Buni Gari to Bara Road at about 8 am.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, told NAN that the accident involved a golf car, which summersaulted, killing the driver and seven passengers as well as injuring four passersby.

The governor said he was deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident.

He, however, cautioned motorists against flouting road traffic rules, saying increase in road accidents in the state must be checked to save lives.

“Some of these accidents are avoidable if traffic laws are observed and vehicles plying the roads are adequately maintained to be road worthy.

“Motorists must always take precautionary measures and pay attention to road signs to ensure free flow of traffic without obstructing other road users,” Buni said.

The governor directed the state road traffic agency (YOROTA) to ensure adequate enforcement of traffic laws on all roads across the state.

“It has become necessary for the agency to ensure that traffic laws are observed and respected to curb the spate of accidents, and save lives wasted on the roads,” he said.

Buni prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and grant their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, the governor has directed the state’s Specialist Hospital to provide free medical services to the four injured persons.

He also directed the state Emergency Management Agency to support the families of the deceased and those injured.

