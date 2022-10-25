RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buni condoles with Emir of Damaturu on demise of son

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov Mai Mala Buni of Yobe on Tuesday condoled with the Emir of Damaturu Alhaji Shehu Hashimi over the death of his son, Abba Shehu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Shehu, 21, died on Sunday in Damaturu after a protracted illness.

Buni made the condolence in a statement by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu.

He also mourned the recent deaths of Mohammed Jambo, an elder brother to Alhaji Garba Bilal, state Acting Head of Service, and Zanna Yerima, the former Chairman, Bursari local Government Area.

Buni described the deaths as great losses to their families as well as the people and government of Yobe.

The governor prayed Allah to forgive their shortcomings and grant their souls eternal rest in Aljannatur Firdaus.

He also prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loses.

