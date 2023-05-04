The sports category has moved to a new website.
Buni approves ₦‎765m final payment for projects in 17 LGAs

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that Buni had approved the release of the money amounting to 40% being the remaining balance.

Yobe state Governor, Mai-Mala Buni. [Punch]
Yobe state Governor, Mai-Mala Buni. [Punch]

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Malam Ali Mustapha, disclosed this in a statement signed by Mr Alhassan Mamudo, the Information Officer of the ministry on Thursday in Damaturu.

He said that Buni had approved the release of the money amounting to 40% being the remaining balance.

Mustapha said that the payment was done after 60 per cent completion of the work in the 2022 work and action plan.

The permanent secretary said that the total cost of the projects was ₦‎1.7 billion, adding that 60% had since been paid.

He said that the projects are: Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), agricultural activities and health care services, among others.

“This was done after the committee on Local Governments’ budget for the year 2023 scrutinised and prioritised various developmental projects across the LGAs.

“While thanking the governor for graciously approving the fund, we are assuring that the ministry will monitor and supervise all the projects.

“This is to ensure the execution of qualitative projects as well as have value for money on the projects under reference,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

