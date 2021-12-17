RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari’s visit to Ogun state postponed indefinitely

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The Ogun State Government did not give any reasons for the postponement.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

The Government of Ogun State has announced the postponement of President Muhammadu Buhari's one-day official visit to the state.

The President was billed to visit the state on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, to commission some projects executed by the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Some of the projects listed for commissioning are the Gateway City Gate, GCG; Sagamu Interchange-Siun-Abeokuta Road; Kobape Housing Estate; King’s Court Estate; and Ijebu Ode-Mojoda-Epe Road.

But in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi on Friday, December 17, 2021, the government said that a new date for the president's visit and commissioning of the projects would be announced in due course.

“The Government regrets any inconvenience the postponement might cause the invited guests,” the statement said.

President Buhari is currently attending the third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul.

Bayo Wahab

