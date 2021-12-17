Buhari’s visit to Ogun state postponed indefinitely

The President was billed to visit the state on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, to commission some projects executed by the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Some of the projects listed for commissioning are the Gateway City Gate, GCG; Sagamu Interchange-Siun-Abeokuta Road; Kobape Housing Estate; King’s Court Estate; and Ijebu Ode-Mojoda-Epe Road.

But in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi on Friday, December 17, 2021, the government said that a new date for the president's visit and commissioning of the projects would be announced in due course.

“The Government regrets any inconvenience the postponement might cause the invited guests,” the statement said.