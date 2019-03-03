Balarabe, who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna, said that it was the common people that voted the most for Buhari.

I will give the victory to the common people who worked for it and not the bourgeoisie in the society who wanted Buhari out.

In this particular election the bourgeoisie decided to come together for their selfish interests and the common people on one side for the interest of Nigerians and Nigeria, he said.

The Commissioner said that the masses have spoken by re-electing Buhari for the second term and for continuity of national development.

The common people of this country have come of age as such they cannot be taken for granted any longer, he said.

The NAN reports that Buhari polled 15,191,847 to defeat the candidate of the main opposition, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 11,262,972.