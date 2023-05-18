Buhari’s govt shows strong resolve in tackling corruption in Nigeria - SGF

He said the president implemented measures to recover stolen funds and assets, strengthened anti-corruption institutions, and enforced accountability among public officials.

Mustapha said this on Thursday in Abuja, at the Return of GAVI Direct Programme Funding ceremony.

The SGF said that the administration embarked on governance reforms aimed at improving efficiency, transparency, and accountability in the public sector.

“Measures such as the Treasury Single Account (TSA), Whistle-blower Policy, and Public Service Reforms seek to enhance financial management, plug revenue leakages and promote good governance.

“One of our main objectives has been to change the narrative surrounding accountability in the management of resources within all Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“Therefore, today, as we commemorate the return of direct Gavi programme funding, let us recognise that this symbolises the unwavering commitment of the Federal Government of Nigeria to combat corruption, thereby providing a stable framework for governance,” he said.

He said that the Federal Government recognised the importance of the Primary Health Care system towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage.

“To this end, significant investments have been made to ensure they are equipped to provide continuous and high-quality healthcare service,” he said.

The Minister of Finance and Budget, Zainab Ahmed hailed the re-commencement of direct Gavi programme funding through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Ahmed said that with all the fiduciary measures painstakingly put in place, the direct funding would ensure greater efficiency, accountability and transparency in the disbursement and utilisation of resources.

“Entrusting the NPHCDA with the responsibility of managing these funds will foster a more streamlined approval process, cost savings and health systems strengthening,” she said.

She said that the country valued the expertise, guidance, and technical assistance Gavi provided, and the country looked forward to strengthening its collaboration further.

“It is particularly important to express the appreciation of the government and people of Nigeria for Gavi’s exceptional decision to extend their support that was initially planned to end in 2021 until 2028.

“This singular gesture would indeed translate to more lives being saved from vaccine-preventable diseases in our dear country,” she said.

According to her, as Nigeria has now entered the accelerated phase of Gavi’s transition towards full self-financing, the government recognises it to succeed in this transition.

“The immunization programme will need to navigate several financial and programmatic risks to its sustainability, hence, the development of the Nigeria Strategy on Immunization and Primary Health Care Systems Strengthening (NSIPSS)."

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the NSIPSS Accountability Framework.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said that the establishment of a Grant Compliance Coordinating Office (GCCO) in NPHCDA was a step in the right direction.

Ehanire said the GCCO would have the responsibility of ensuring judicious utilization of all funds from the government and partners provided for programmes in NPHCDA.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, said that the administration set out to consciously improve the image of the agency.

Shuaib said this was being done through the establishment of fit-for-purpose structures aimed at checkmating the then prevalent forces of impunity and total lack of accountability.

Meanwhile, Senior Country Manager GAVI, Jessica Crawford, commended the different partners for the innovative work being doing in the health sector.

”We are happy about the different collaborations going on in the health sector in Nigeria,” Crawford said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that, in 2017, the agency set sail with four strategic objectives, expected to set the agency firmly on the way to the achievement of Universal Health Coverage.