President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of N620 million to tackle Coronavirus.

The Federal Government had earlier released the sum of N364 million for the same purpose a few weeks ago. This brings the total sum of money released to fight Coronavirus to N984 million.

In a statement by Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, special adviser on media and communication to Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, the release was due to the emergency.

“The approval by President Muhammadu Buhari for the release of funds to tackle COVID-19 was an emergency and the process of releasing the fund was also an emergency as it was an unexpected expenditure,” Abdullahi said in a statement on Friday, March 6, 2020.

“However, the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning had released the first tranche of N364 million sometime ago and the process of releasing the second tranche has been concluded with the release of N620 million this morning, bringing total release to N984 million.

“Responding to a media enquiry yesterday, the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, promised that the second tranche of the needed fund would be released today, which has been done, keeping to the promise.”

Coronavirus in Nigeria

Nigeria recorded its first case of Coronavirus on Friday, February 27, 2020.

An Italian businessman had come into the country with the virus on February 24. It was, however, not detected at the airport.

Since the news broke, so many Nigerians who have had contacts with the Italian had been quarantined.

However, there has been no other confirmed case of Coronavirus in the country.