President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra Buhari-Indimi says the discovery of COVID-19 palliatives in warehouses across the country have shown that her father is not the problem of Nigeria.

Zahra said this on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

She wrote, “Now that people confirmed that Buhari distributed enough palliatives nationwide, it is clear Buhari is not our problem.”

In the last few days, thousands of Nigerians have been invading politicians' residences and COVID-19 palliatives warehouses in their states to loot food items kept in the buildings.

The COVID-19 palliatives warehouses in Lagos, Osun, Kaduna, Edo, Cross River, Kwara, Plateau and many other states have all been looted by angry youths in the states.

Some of the food items found in the warehouses include cartons of noodles, sacks of garri, and bags of rice.

Some of food have also gone bad due to poor and prolonged storage.

In its reaction to the looting of the palliatives in Osun, the state government said the food items had not been distributed because it was still waiting for officials from Abuja to “commission” the goods.

The Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, SOB Agunbiade, whose house was looted by hoodlums said the palliatives stolen from his residence in Ikorodu were meant to be distributed on his birthday.

The lawmaker said, “And for my birthday on 25th October 2020, I have sent out, through my Media Team, notice of my intention to give support to 50 widows who have already been nominated by different groups in a programme christened Widows Mite for Widows and also distribute to some vulnerable and indigent individuals across the three local councils of my constituency, some palliative materials donated by the state and federal governments, as well as myself. Those are the materials stolen from my house yesterday.”

Meanwhile, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SREAP) has called on the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to investigate the alleged hoarding of COVID-19 palliatives discovered in different warehouses across the country.