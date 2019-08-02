President Buhari disclosed this at the opening of the global youth employment forum of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Abuja on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

He said this was achieved through the National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP) adding that said initiative has produced positive outcome in the enrollment of children in schools.

Represented by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Buhari noted that the government understands the need to focus on youth empowerment through employment creation.

“We note at this point that the issue of youth unemployment has assumed a global significant, and on the front burner of development discourse,” he said.

“The government of Nigeria understands the need to focus attention on youth empowerment by creating the enabling environment for job opportunities and capacity building.

“The present administration from the onset, made the investment in our people, one of the key goals of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, which is the national development blueprint from the period of 2017 to 2020.

“The implementation of the plan also has the flagship programme such as the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

“It has yielded some measurable outcomes in the form of increased school enrolment and the creation of more jobs.

“One of the key components of the NSIP is the N-Power programme and its sub-components has led to the creation of job opportunities in different sectors of the economy for young persons.

“For example, in the past three years, the programme has yielded over 2 million direct and indirect employment opportunities and has lifted over 5 million Nigerians out of extreme poverty,” he declared.

Nigeria as the world poverty capital

Meanwhile, the World Poverty Clock had estimated that over 6.8 million Nigerians slipped into extreme poverty in twelve months raising the figure to about 93.7 million.

It was first revealed in June 2018 that Nigeria had overtaken India as the nation with the highest number of people living in extreme poverty across the world, with an estimated 86.9 million Nigerians measured to be living on less than $1.90 (N684) a day.