The world is watching you -  Buhari warns service chiefs ahead of 2023 elections

Bayo Wahab

Buhari commends the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, for advancing the police reform agenda of his administration.

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)
The president urged the service chiefs to provide adequate security in ensuring peaceful conduct of the election, saying the global community is watching them.

Buhari said this at the Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja, while unveiling critical operational assets procured by the NPF on Monday, February 13, 2023.

He said, “You should, however, be reminded of my high expectations of your leadership, particularly, in relation to the provision of requisite security that will engender not just stable security space ahead of the general election, but guarantee the credibility of the exercise.

“In this task, I call on the IGP and indeed, all law enforcement agencies that will be complementing the police in the election security process to note that the eyes of the nation and the global community will be on you all.”

The president also stressed that an efficient and responsive police force was central to the country’s advancement of its democracy.

“We are running a democratic system which is guided by the rule of law, and the police worldwide is recognized as the most symbolic agency within the democratic governance and rule of law process.

“Therefore, any nation that is desirous of deepening her democratic credentials and advancing the course of rule of law must prioritise the efficiency of her police institution,” he said.

Buhari also commended the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, for advancing the police reform agenda of his administration, Daily Trust reports.`

