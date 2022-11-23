Buhari unveils redesigned naira notes

The unveiling of the new redesigned notes hitherto slated for Dec. 15 was brought forward to Wednesday by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, who announced the shifting of the date on Tuesday at a media briefing to mark the end of the 288th Monetary Policy Committee meeting and the last in 2022, urged those in possession of the old notes to hurriedly deposit them at the nearest bank branch.