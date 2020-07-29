President Muhammadu Buhari will celebrate the Eid El-Kabir with his family at the Presidential Villa, Abuja in observance of safety measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The president usually flies to his native Daura in Katsina State to celebrate the annual religious event for Muslim faithfuls, with prayers observed in large crowds that gather at the mosque.

However, a statement by the presidency noted that the president will remain in Abuja in line with the advisories of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

"In wishing all Muslims a safe and happy Eid, the President reiterated the protocols as issued by the PTF that large gatherings, as much as possible, should be discouraged," the president's spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said.

Buhari said he will not be receiving homages by religious, community, party and government leaders as large gatherings are prohibited.

The president urged all citizens to observe Eid in accordance with safety measures advised by state and local authorities.

"Where small groups choose to hold the Eid together, face masks are absolutely necessary, as is social distancing.

"Advisedly, such prayers should hold outdoors and worshippers are encouraged to bring their own prayer mats," the presidency's statement read.

The government has already declared Thursday, July 30, and Friday, July 31 as public holidays to celebrate the festival.