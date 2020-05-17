As the first phase of the gradual easing of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown ends, President Muhammadu will address the nation in a broadcast on Monday, May 17, 2020.

The national coordinator of the presidential task force on COVID-19, Aliyu Sani made this known when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Aliyu said President Muhammadu Buhari will decide on whether or not the country should go ahead with the second phase of the easing of the lockdown.

On Sunday, May 17, 2020, the task force members led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, met with Buhari at the State House, ahead of this week’s review of the current easing of the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja.