Buhari thanks Ebonyi govt for naming international airport after him

Buhari expressed the appreciation on Friday while inaugurating the airport among other mega projects of the Governor David Umahi’s administration virtually.

The president said that it was heartwarming that the airport and other projects were completed on record time after he laid the foundation of some of them in 2017.

“The Federal Executive Council, few days ago, approved the takeover of the airport for concession and refund of its cost to the state.

“I have worked closely with the Umahi administration and I am satisfied that Ebonyi has grown in bounds, in infrastructure and human capital development,” he said.

He noted that it was heartwarming to inaugurate the project few days to the end of his administration as it shows his commitment to the development of the state.

“I am told that the airport was constructed by local engineers and this shows that we have stock of physical and human resources to drive the cause of our national development.

“The airport sits on 5.3 square kilometre land and has a 3.3km by 75m runway, local and international sections, 10-floor tower control unit, fire bay, and presidential lounge, among others,” he said.

Buhari urged the people to ensure adequate maintenance of the projects and use them for the good of humanity.

“I am bowing out in a matter of days but Ebonyi deserves to enjoy robust partnership with the federal government in her developmental aspirations,” he said.

Umahi, in his remarks, thanked Buhari for inaugurating the projects, noting that the president had stood with the state during difficult times.

“History will be kind to you for doing well but never mind, this our job is a thankless one.

“God’s hands shall be upon you as you are leaving office stronger and healthier than you came into it,” he said.

He noted that Buhari’s love for the state was unquantifiable as he approved all letters sent to him even when he (Umahi) was even in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Our state was the first you visited and passed the night and this is a mark of love, integrity and oneness of the country at heart.

“I joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) because of you but unfortunately, recorded the worst fight of my life there,” he said.