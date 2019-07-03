The President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has suspended the implementation of its Ruga settlements initiative after a week of backlash from the public.

The presidency had released a statement on Sunday, June 30, 2019 to assure the public that constructing Ruga settlements in states would stop the roaming of cattle herders with the attendant clashes with farmers.

For years, nomadic herders have clashed with local farming communities over the access and control of lands. The wave of killings associated with this conflict skyrocketed last year with around 2,000 deaths recorded.

A majority of the attacks were blamed on the roaming herders, tagged invaders, who are usually, but not exclusively, of the Fulani extraction.

The presidency's statement was in reaction to the backlash that greeted the announcement by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Umar, that the settlements would put an end to the conflict.

However, the presidency's statement failed to ease criticism of the plan, and it has now been suspended by the Federal Government.

Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, announced the suspension after a meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) committee, chaired Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in Abuja on Wednesday, July 3.

He said, "We are aware that today that Mr President has suspended the implementation of Ruga programme, initiated and being implemented by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, because it is not consistent with the NEC and Federal Government approved National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) which has programmes of rehabilitation of displaced IDPs, resulting from the crisis and also development of ranches in any willing state of the federation."

The Ruga settlements were set up to accommodate animal farmers, not just cattle herders, and provided with necessary and adequate basic amenities such as schools, hospitals, road networks, vet clinics, markets and manufacturing entities that will process and add value to meats and animal products.

Sokoto, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Kogi, Taraba, Katsina, Plateau, Kebbi, Zamfara and Niger were listed as pilot states.

The presidency had called for leaders to not politicise the Ruga initiative in its Sunday statement, assuring the public that there is no plan to seize state land, colonise territory or impose Ruga on any part of the federation.

However, many alleged that there were sinister ethnic motives behind the settlements especially because President Buhari is Fulani.

Even though the conflict predates the 76-year-old, who was first inaugurated in 2015, his administration has received overwhelming flak as it's widely believed that the situation has worsened because the president is showing favour to the herders.