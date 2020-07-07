President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended Ibrahim Magu as the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Magu had been served an impromptu invitation on Monday, July 6, 2020, to appear before Presidential Panel that reviews the agency's activities.

His summon is believed to have been the result of a recent petition from the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who accused him 22 weighty corruption allegations.

His suspension was approved by the president on Tuesday, July 7, according to a report by the BBC.

Magu has been the EFCC's acting chairman since 2015, with his appointment rejected twice by the Senate due to a damaging DSS report about his unsuitability for the role.

The DSS report had accused him of sabotage, unauthorised removal of EFCC files, and acts unbecoming of a police officer.