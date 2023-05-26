Buhari, Sultan beg Nigerians to cooperate with Tinubu's government

Buhari, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, also expressed commitment towards a united Nigeria.

The President was speaking on Friday at a Public Lecture and Special Jumma’at Prayer as part of activities to mark the 2023 Presidential inauguration at the National Mosque, Abuja.

”Elections have come and gone, another set of leaders have been democratically elected to govern our the country.

”It is our duty to give them all the necessary cooperation to enable them deliver their plans towards transforming Nigeria into the country of our dreams,” he said.

The President said his administration has laid a solid foundation of infrastructural development in the country.

”A solid foundations have been laid in the past eight years for subsequent administrations to build upon,” Buhari said.

The President commended the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, for the support and cooperation throughout the period of the administration.

Also speaking at the event, President-Elect Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice President-Elect Kashim Shettima, assured Nigerian women of increased representation in the Presidency.

”There are certain positions that the President, in the new administration will by the grace of God take but in the fullness of time, Nigerians will come not only to appreciate but also to celebrate us.

”My sisters, it is assured that you will be well represented in the incoming administration not only represented, but you will be well compensated,” Tinubu said.

He, however, told the gathering that the incoming administration would be mindful of the lessons and experiences of leadership.

”Whether we accept it or not., we are going to spend more years of our lives outside power than in power.

”So, by the grace of God I assured you we will do justice to all Nigerians irrespective of religion or differences in political affiliations, tribal or sectional background,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of the occasion, urged all Nigerians to build a resilient and united front that would ensure sustainable peace and harmony across the country.

”We should all work together to bring everybody to contribute positively to the development of this great country.

”We must also work towards strengthening our diversity to live peacefully with one another and coexist as one big family.”

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the event also culminated in a two-raka’at special congregational prayers ahead of May 29 Presidential Inauguration.

Dignitaries who attended the special prayers are the Senate President Ahmed Lawal, Murshid of the National Mosque, Prof. Shehu Galadanci, Permanent Secretary of State House, Tijjani Umar and Etsu Nupe Yahaya Abubakar.

