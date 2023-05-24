The sports category has moved to a new website.
Buhari seeks Senate approval to pay ₦226bn, $556.8m, £98.5m judgement debt

Ima Elijah

President's request for payment of judgement debt read at Senate plenary

President Muhammadu Buhari and President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan. [Twitter/@SPNigeria]
President Muhammadu Buhari and President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan. [Twitter/@SPNigeria]

The monies were owed through the issuance of promissory notes, as reported by Channels Television.

During plenary, Senate President Ahmad Lawan read the President's letter of request, which came four months after 648 cases were brought against President Buhari and other Federal Government parastatals.

The letter stated that the judgement debts, amounting to $566,754,584, £98,526, and ₦226,281,801,881, should be considered a top priority and resolved through Senate approval.

To facilitate the Senate's consideration, the President requested that the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, as well as the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, provide any necessary information required for the approval of the request.

Meanwhile, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), highlighted the successes of Buhari's regime in combating terrorism and prosecuting crime and corruption cases.

According to Malami, the government had secured convictions in 397 terrorism cases out of 3,000 charges that were profiled, with 1,500 of those charges having been filed.

Additionally, the government successfully prosecuted 7,000 crime and anti-corruption cases over the past eight years.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

Police detain officers caught brutalising Okada man in viral video. [NAN]

Lagos CP detains officers for brutalising Okada man in viral video

President Joe Biden.AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Biden releases list of presidential delegation to attend Tinubu’s inauguration