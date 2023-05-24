Buhari seeks Senate approval to pay ₦226bn, $556.8m, £98.5m judgement debt

The monies were owed through the issuance of promissory notes, as reported by Channels Television.

During plenary, Senate President Ahmad Lawan read the President's letter of request, which came four months after 648 cases were brought against President Buhari and other Federal Government parastatals.

The letter stated that the judgement debts, amounting to $566,754,584, £98,526, and ₦226,281,801,881, should be considered a top priority and resolved through Senate approval.

ADVERTISEMENT

To facilitate the Senate's consideration, the President requested that the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, as well as the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, provide any necessary information required for the approval of the request.

Meanwhile, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), highlighted the successes of Buhari's regime in combating terrorism and prosecuting crime and corruption cases.

According to Malami, the government had secured convictions in 397 terrorism cases out of 3,000 charges that were profiled, with 1,500 of those charges having been filed.