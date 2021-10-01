RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari says one sponsor of Nnamdi Kanu and Igboho is in the National Assembly

Jude Egbas

The president says he is going after financiers of secession.

President Muhammadu Buhari and President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan. [Twitter/@SPNigeria]
President Muhammadu Buhari and President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan. [Twitter/@SPNigeria]

President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration have always stopped short of naming and shaming terrorism sponsors and high profile terrorist moneybags in government, but the president went one better in his Independence Day address.

According to President Buhari, his government is ready to take decisive actions against secessionist agitators and their sponsors who "threaten our national security."

He added that one sponsor of separatist agitators Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho, is a lawmaker in Nigeria's National Assembly.

Buhari said: "Nigeria is for all of us. Its unity is not negotiable. And its ultimate success can only be achieved if we all come together with a common goal of having peace and prosperity for our nation.

"We shall continue to work on dialogue based solutions to address legitimate grievances. But we remain ready to take decisive actions against secessionist agitators and their sponsors who threaten our national security.

"The recent arrests of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo, and the ongoing investigations being conducted have revealed certain high-profile financiers behind these individuals.

"We are vigorously pursuing these financiers including one identified as a serving member of the national assembly."

Separatist agitators and their horde of supporters, notably in the southeast and southwest regions, have been blamed by law enforcement for a spate of killings and violence across the country.

