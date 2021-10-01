According to President Buhari, his government is ready to take decisive actions against secessionist agitators and their sponsors who "threaten our national security."

He added that one sponsor of separatist agitators Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho, is a lawmaker in Nigeria's National Assembly.

Buhari said: "Nigeria is for all of us. Its unity is not negotiable. And its ultimate success can only be achieved if we all come together with a common goal of having peace and prosperity for our nation.

"We shall continue to work on dialogue based solutions to address legitimate grievances. But we remain ready to take decisive actions against secessionist agitators and their sponsors who threaten our national security.

"The recent arrests of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo, and the ongoing investigations being conducted have revealed certain high-profile financiers behind these individuals.

"We are vigorously pursuing these financiers including one identified as a serving member of the national assembly."