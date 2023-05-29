The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'My cows and sheep are easier to control than Nigerians' - Buhari

News Agency Of Nigeria

Buhari said his animals are easier to control just hours before he handed power over to Bola Tinubu.

President Muhammadu Buhari on his livestock farm in Daura, Katsina State [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari on his livestock farm in Daura, Katsina State [Presidency]

Recommended articles

He spoke at a gala and dinner held on Sunday in Abuja.

While praising the outcome of the elections, Buhari congratulated fellow Nigerians for realising that they had power in their votes and that their ballots counted.

"I am looking forward to tomorrow (Monday) to fly to my base and go back to my cows and sheep, which are much easier to control than fellow Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Your Excellencies, Heads of State and Government, and their representatives, I thank you very much and I say good bye to you and wish us the best of luck," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that world leaders at the event included the Presidents of South Africa, Sierra Leone and Ghana.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why I conceded to Buhari - Jonathan

Why I conceded to Buhari - Jonathan

Badagry residents task Tinubu’s administration on security, electricity

Badagry residents task Tinubu’s administration on security, electricity

Buhari departs Eagle Square for Abuja airport enroute Daura

Buhari departs Eagle Square for Abuja airport enroute Daura

'My cows and sheep are easier to control than Nigerians' - Buhari

'My cows and sheep are easier to control than Nigerians' - Buhari

Tinubu sworn in as President

Tinubu sworn in as President

My ambition to be speaker intact – Rep. Gagdi

My ambition to be speaker intact – Rep. Gagdi

Increase your chances of winning with these tips on efficient online betting

Increase your chances of winning with these tips on efficient online betting

Gov. AbdulRazaq discloses plans for better Kwara

Gov. AbdulRazaq discloses plans for better Kwara

Kano governor-elect, Abba to inherit ₦241bn debts from Ganduje

Kano governor-elect, Abba to inherit ₦241bn debts from Ganduje

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

The Ministry of Aviation is set to take delivery of two aircraft as it prepares to launch Nigeria Air. [Quartz]

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts