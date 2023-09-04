Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari saved Nigeria from corruption – Garba Shehu

Ima Elijah

Former Attorney General Adoke criticises Buhari's administration as Shehu defends Buhari.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari with his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu on his 60th birthday. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]
Former President Muhammadu Buhari with his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu on his 60th birthday. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

Recommended articles

The rebuttal came through a statement issued by Buhari's former spokesperson, Garba Shehu, who addressed several contentious issues, including the Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID) case, Paris Club debt, and the Ajaokuta steel company.

In his statement, Shehu argued that the Buhari administration inherited the controversial P&ID contract and subsequent judgment, emphasising that the cases highlighted by Adoke originated during the tenure of the administration in which the former Attorney General served.

Shehu went on to claim that President Buhari's actions were instrumental in thwarting what he described as "corrupt undertones" intended to expose Nigeria's economy to imminent collapse. He concluded that the administration's achievements in the fight against corruption were unparalleled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adoke, in a recent interview with Adesua Giwa-Osagie, had criticised the Buhari administration, referring to it as the "most incompetent" in Nigeria's history and alleging that it was led by "a set of political morons." He also discussed corruption allegations made against him and former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, by the previous government.

Regarding his relationship with Saraki, Adoke explained that initially, Saraki opposed his appointment as Minister of Justice under former President Goodluck Jonathan. However, over time, they have developed a close friendship, with Adoke praising Saraki as one of the "emerging leaders" of Nigeria.

When questioned about corruption allegations against Saraki, Adoke suggested that these were politically motivated and stated, "I have been a victim of corruption allegations by the immediate past government—the most incompetent government we've ever seen in this country; run by the most incompetent president that this country has ever had and will never have again. And ran by a set of political morons."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

16 Lagos districts to battle September flooding

16 Lagos districts to battle September flooding

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Plans for violent protests uncovered by DSS

Plans for violent protests uncovered by DSS

'Charade of supposed democratic process' - APC Diaspora rejects Edo LG election

'Charade of supposed democratic process' - APC Diaspora rejects Edo LG election

'I will remove anyone who fails, I want results' - Tinubu warns ministers

'I will remove anyone who fails, I want results' - Tinubu warns ministers

Finally, Lagos Blue Line Rail Mass Transit commences commercial operations

Finally, Lagos Blue Line Rail Mass Transit commences commercial operations

Buhari saved Nigeria from corruption – Garba Shehu

Buhari saved Nigeria from corruption – Garba Shehu

We’ll continue to advocate health insurance scheme for retirees - NLC

We’ll continue to advocate health insurance scheme for retirees - NLC

General Oligui to be sworn in as transitional president after coup in Gabon

General Oligui to be sworn in as transitional president after coup in Gabon

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Portable

Why NBA invited Portable to perform at corporate event

Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Enoh during his inspection tour of National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. [NAN]

Why I relocated my office to MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja – Minister

Driving from Lagos to Abuja on our proposed highway will take 4 hours - Umahi

Driving from Lagos to Abuja on our proposed highway will take 4 hours - Umahi

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Govt takes FG to court over harassment of state anti-corruption agency