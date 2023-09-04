Buhari saved Nigeria from corruption – Garba Shehu

The rebuttal came through a statement issued by Buhari's former spokesperson, Garba Shehu, who addressed several contentious issues, including the Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID) case, Paris Club debt, and the Ajaokuta steel company.

In his statement, Shehu argued that the Buhari administration inherited the controversial P&ID contract and subsequent judgment, emphasising that the cases highlighted by Adoke originated during the tenure of the administration in which the former Attorney General served.

Shehu went on to claim that President Buhari's actions were instrumental in thwarting what he described as "corrupt undertones" intended to expose Nigeria's economy to imminent collapse. He concluded that the administration's achievements in the fight against corruption were unparalleled.

"Political morons," Adoke describes Buhari's administration

Adoke, in a recent interview with Adesua Giwa-Osagie, had criticised the Buhari administration, referring to it as the "most incompetent" in Nigeria's history and alleging that it was led by "a set of political morons." He also discussed corruption allegations made against him and former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, by the previous government.

Regarding his relationship with Saraki, Adoke explained that initially, Saraki opposed his appointment as Minister of Justice under former President Goodluck Jonathan. However, over time, they have developed a close friendship, with Adoke praising Saraki as one of the "emerging leaders" of Nigeria.