Buhari, Saraki pay tribute to Late Dr. Stella Adadevoh

President Buhari, in a statement on Saturday, October 27, 2018, paid tribute to late Dr. Stella Adadevoh.

Adadevoh died in August 2014, after she came in contact with a Liberian diplomat, Patrick Sawyer, who was diagnosed of Ebola.

She ensured that he was quarantined despite threats from the Liberian government to let him go.

The late doctor’s heroic move helped curb the massive spread of the virus, thereby saving millions of Nigerians.

Google honours Adadevoh.

Buhari’s tribute is coming after Google honoured Dr. Adadevoh on her 62nd posthumous birthday with a doodle.

A doodle is the temporary replacement of the Google logo on its homepage to celebrate holidays, events, achievements or people.

The President, in a statement posted on Twitter using the handle, @MBuhari, said “Dr Stella Adadevoh would have turned 62 today. Today and always we celebrate her dedication and sacrifice. As part of our efforts to build on her legacy our administration has put great effort into strengthening the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).”

Saraki describes Adadevoh as a hero

Also, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Twitter, said “Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh was a true Nigerian #hero who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our nation and all its people. We join all Nigerians to celebrate her life today, on the commemoration of her posthumous birthday.”

Dr. Stella Adadevo is said to be the grand-niece of Nigeria's first President, Nnamdi Azikiwe and also, a great grand-daughter of Herbert Samuel Macaulay, a prominent Nigerian nationalist.