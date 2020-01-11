The president’s congratulatory message was contained in a letter addressed to Okoya, and made available to State House Correspondents in Abuja on Friday.

In the letter dated Jan. 7, 2020, the President said:

“On the auspicious occasion of your 80th birthday, please accept my warm felicitations for an inspiring life journey, and a vision of greatness that keeps producing outstanding results in almost all facets of our economy.

Chairman, Eleganza Group of Companies, Chief Razaq Okoya (Pleasures Magazine)

“I am delighted to see your footprints in our daily lives, and national growth indicators, which have been diligently interpreted in large scale industrial investments, creation of many jobs and promotion of entrepreneurial spirit.

“Dear Chief Okoya, as you celebrate this milestone, turning an octogenarian on January 12, 2020, I rejoice with you on the recognition and awards, both home and abroad, for your purposeful lifestyle of bringing comfort and joy to the lives of many through the Eleganza Group.

“You set out early to create a national brand, but by inspiration, perspiration and sheer doggedness, you have launched global products that have enriched daily lives and enhanced our nation’s image. We are proud of you.

“As a nation, we remain grateful for your philanthropy and huge investments in enabling the underprivileged to have a better life.

”May the almighty God remember and reward your large-heartedness with longer life, good health and prosperity. Happy Birthday!.’’