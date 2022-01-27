RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari salutes Ayo Bamgbose, Nigeria’s first Professor of Linguistics at 90

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prof. Emeritus Ayo Bamgbose, the first Professor of Linguistics in Nigeria and the Foundation President of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL) on his 90th birthday.

Prof. Emeritus Ayo Bamgbose. [The Nation]
The president, in a statement by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja used the occasion of the erudite professor’s birthday on Jan. 27, to thank him for his excellent contributions to education and scholarly understanding of Nigerian languages.

He noted Bamgbose’s widely published books, journals and reviews, the renowned professor’s dedication and versatility in Orthographies of Nigerian Languages.

According to him, this is recognised both nationally and internationally, will continue to be an important guide to the academia, knowledge seekers and the general public, who seek to understand Nigeria’s cultural and linguistic diversity.

Buhari joined family, friends and well-wishers in praying that the nonagenarian enjoyed more years of health and happiness.

