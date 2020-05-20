President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed Prof Charles Uwakwe as the Registrar of the National Examinations Council.

Uwakwe had been suspended by the Federal Government since May 2018, over alleged financial mismanagement and abuse of office.

According to The Punch, the president also sacked four officials of the exam body for various offences bordering on financial impropriety.

Uwakwe and the four officials were reported to have awarded contracts to the tune of N25billion without following the due process.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 20, NECO confirmed the sack of Uwakwe and the four officials of the council.

A letter, dated May 11, and signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, stated that Uwakwe was accused of violating the Public Procurement Act (2007) and pursuant to PSR 030402 and Part 1 schedule 4 (i) of NECO Establishment Act.

Echono said, “After due consideration of the investigative panel on the allegation of unsatisfactory conduct levelled against you and some management staff of the council, Mr President in the exercise of his powers, has approved your removal as the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of National Examinations Council with effect from the date of your suspension from duty.”

The former registrar was also asked to hand over all the government property in his custody to Mr Abubakar Gana, the acting Registrar.