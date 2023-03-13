ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari returns to Abuja, mourns Nigeria’s first female Senator

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja from his hometown, Daura, Katsina State, following the postponement of the Governorship and State Assembly elections by INEC.

President Muhammadu Buhari returns to Nigeria.
President Muhammadu Buhari returns to Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president was in Daura for the Presidential and National Assembly elections as well as Gubernatorial and State Assembly polls.

Recommended articles

The Nigerian leader, who successfully participated in the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Feb. 25, departed Daura for Abuja as INEC postponed the governorship elections to March 18.

While in Daura, the president received Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo and the Kano state APC gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also had a parley with his former classmates who visited him at his residence.

The president also inspected a Guard of Honour at Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport Katsina shortly before his departure.

The president is expected back in Daura on Friday for the Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections on Saturday.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family, friends and associates of Sen. Franca Afegbua, first female Senator of Nigeria, ”whose adventure into political leadership lifted the glass ceiling for women in the legislature in the Second Republic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The late Senator was elected under the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN), to represent the old Bendel North.

Buhari believed that the historical feat completely altered the perception and position of women, her state and the country, especially with the projection of exemplary leadership traits of empathy and inclusiveness, which earned Afegbua trust and respect.

The president also condoled with the Government and people of Edo, and her community, ”where she had remained an inspiration to young women, lifting many out of hopelessness through mentorship, and creating opportunities for others to realize their dreams in various careers.”

Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would receive the soul of the departed, while urging the family to approximate her good works for posterity.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: FAAN shuts Lagos International Airport for 8 weeks

BREAKING: FAAN shuts Lagos International Airport for 8 weeks

Tinubu's Victory: Peter Obi counters Aisha Buhari's opinion on 'God's will'

Tinubu's Victory: Peter Obi counters Aisha Buhari's opinion on 'God's will'

'We have nothing to hide'  — INEC ready to grant LP access to election documents

'We have nothing to hide'  — INEC ready to grant LP access to election documents

Buhari returns to Abuja, mourns Nigeria’s first female Senator

Buhari returns to Abuja, mourns Nigeria’s first female Senator

Okowa inaugurates Govt. House press centre, lauds journalists contributions to achievement

Okowa inaugurates Govt. House press centre, lauds journalists contributions to achievement

Senate resumes plenary March 21

Senate resumes plenary March 21

JAMB shifts 2023 mock examination date

JAMB shifts 2023 mock examination date

Sri Lanka earned $169.9m from tourism in February – Minister

Sri Lanka earned $169.9m from tourism in February – Minister

Peter Obi insists 2023 presidential election worst in Nigeria's history

Peter Obi insists 2023 presidential election worst in Nigeria's history

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Woman docked for listing names of married women sleeping with Gov. Udom

Scene of the accident involving a staff bus and a passenger train in Ikeja, Lagos. (Channels TV)

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Obi losses bid as Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS. (TheNation)

BREAKING: Appeal Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS

INEC-and-the-BVAS (TheNation)

INEC rejects Labour Party’s request to witness BVAS reconfiguration