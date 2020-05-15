The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja, congratulated Momodu on hitting the milestone in good health and sound mind.

President Buhari wished the Publisher of Ovation International greater contributions to the further emancipation of Nigeria in the years and decades to come.

The president rejoiced with the family, friends and professional colleagues of Momodu, saying he has left his footprints indelibly in the annals of journalism in the country.

He wished Momodu greater profundity of thoughts as he engages with readers of his weekly column, PENdulum.