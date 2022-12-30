ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari reappoints Adeyeye as NAFDAC DG

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) has re-appointed the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Moji Adeyeye.

DG of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye
Jimoh said that the re-appointment by the president was conveyed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha.

He said: “Adeyeye’s tenure renewal took effect from 1st December, 2022.

“The DG’s reappointment came closely on the heels of her track record of monumental achievements and successes in the last five years, especially in the attainment of World Health Organisation (WHO) Maturity Level 3.”

Abubakar said that Adeyeye who assumed duty on Friday was received by some staffers at the corporate headquarters of the agency in Abuja.

News Agency Of Nigeria
