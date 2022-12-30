Buhari reappoints Adeyeye as NAFDAC DG

Jimoh said that the re-appointment by the president was conveyed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha.

He said: “Adeyeye’s tenure renewal took effect from 1st December, 2022.

“The DG’s reappointment came closely on the heels of her track record of monumental achievements and successes in the last five years, especially in the attainment of World Health Organisation (WHO) Maturity Level 3.”