Buhari reacts to killing of 10 in Benue, says extreme violence must end
The President conveyed his grief and sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives due to the attack.
In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu on Saturday in Abuja, the President urged that all efforts be made to end the “extreme violence.”
The President condemned the use of terrorism as a tool in inter communal conflicts, urging that the attackers be found and dealt with swiftly under the law.
He also directed the secret services, police and military commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and to immediately review the security management in the affected areas.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those murdered. The entire nation stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil,” he said.
