The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari reacts to killing of 10 in Benue, says extreme violence must end

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President conveyed his grief and sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives due to the attack.

Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari

Recommended articles

In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu on Saturday in Abuja, the President urged that all efforts be made to end the “extreme violence.”

The President condemned the use of terrorism as a tool in inter communal conflicts, urging that the attackers be found and dealt with swiftly under the law.

He conveyed his grief and sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives due to the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also directed the secret services, police and military commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and to immediately review the security management in the affected areas.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those murdered. The entire nation stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CAN challenges political office holders to provide dividends of democracy

CAN challenges political office holders to provide dividends of democracy

Buhari reacts to killing of 10 in Benue, says extreme violence must end

Buhari reacts to killing of 10 in Benue, says extreme violence must end

Ohanaeze youth refute allegations of betrayal, sabotage of parent body

Ohanaeze youth refute allegations of betrayal, sabotage of parent body

3 bodies float ashore in Bayelsa boat mishap

3 bodies float ashore in Bayelsa boat mishap

End ethnic profiling to keep Nigeria safe – Experts

End ethnic profiling to keep Nigeria safe – Experts

Easter: Tinubu urges love regardless of tongue, faith, tribe

Easter: Tinubu urges love regardless of tongue, faith, tribe

Group warns politicians against using religion, ethnicity to seek appointment from Tinubu

Group warns politicians against using religion, ethnicity to seek appointment from Tinubu

Northern group cautions Christians against anti May 29 handover elements

Northern group cautions Christians against anti May 29 handover elements

You deserve great deal of pity and sympathy - Dele Alake replies Chimamanda

You deserve great deal of pity and sympathy - Dele Alake replies Chimamanda

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Labour Party presidential candidate and Bishop David Oyedepo. [Twitter:@Emperordotman]

Kenneth Okonkwo confirms Obi's conversation with Oyedepo in leaked audio

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday/Illustration. (Nigerianeye)

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday

Moses Jitoboh, former Aides-De-Camp (ADC) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. (Thesun)

EFCC seeks permanent forfeiture of ex-Jonathan’s ADC’s cash in 7 banks

Nigerian-medical-doctor [Daily Post]

Bill to keep Nigerian doctors in the country passes second reading