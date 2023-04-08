Buhari reacts to killing of 10 in Benue, says extreme violence must end

In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu on Saturday in Abuja, the President urged that all efforts be made to end the “extreme violence.”

The President condemned the use of terrorism as a tool in inter communal conflicts, urging that the attackers be found and dealt with swiftly under the law.

He conveyed his grief and sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives due to the attack.

He also directed the secret services, police and military commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and to immediately review the security management in the affected areas.