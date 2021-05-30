Buhari reacts to Ahmed Gulak’s murder, vows to bring his killers to justice

Buhari said he is repulsed by the gruesome murder of Gulak by evil people, who are bent on undermining the peace of Nigeria.

Gulak, who was a former Special Adviser on Political Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan before joining the ruling party was gunned down in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

The politician was said to have been shot while returning to Abuja from Owerri.

Reacting to his killing, the President in a statement by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity vowed to use all resources at his disposal to ensure Gulak’s killers are brought to justice.

The statement reads, “President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed outrage and disgust over what he called “the heinous murder of Adamawa politician Ahmed Gulak in Owerri, Imo State by yet to be identified gunmen.

“Reacting to the development on Sunday, the President said: “I’m repulsed by such premeditated and gruesome murder of Gulak by evil people who are determined to undermine the peace, unity and territorial integrity of our country.

“Let me warn however that nobody or group of people who engages in such despicable acts should expect to go free. We will deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that such callous and criminal elements are brought to justice.

“Finally, President Buhari expressed his “deep condolences to the family of the deceased, the people and government of Adamawa State as well as his friends and associates all over the country.”

Meanwhile, the police in its response to Gulak’s killing said the late politician left his hotel in Owerri for the airport without security escort.