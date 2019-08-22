President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed Mr Ade Ipaye as Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Office of the Vice President, says.

Akande, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said that Ipaye was a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State.

He said that the president also approved the re-appointment of Dr Adeyemi Dipeolu, as the Special Adviser to President on Economic Matters.

According to him, Mrs Maryam Uwais retains her position as Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment Programme while Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, remains the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters.

He said that also re-appointed was Dr Jumoke Oduwole, who would serve as the Special Adviser to the President on Ease Of Doing Business.

Akande said that Buhari appointed Mr Ahmadi Zakari as Special Adviser on Infrastructure and Mr Obafela Bank-Olemoh, as Senior Special Assistant on Education Interventions.

Others are Mr Louis Odion as Senior Technical Assistant on Print Media, and Mr Ajuri Ngelale, as Senior Special Assistant for Public Affairs in the Presidency.

He said that all the appointees would serve in the Office of the Vice President.

The spokesman said that except for Zakari, Bank-Olemoh, Odion and Ngelale, all the other appointments were effective May 29.