Buhari re-appoints Dabiri Erewa, CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission

Buhari’s request is contained in a letter addressed to President of Senate, Ahmed Lawan and read at plenary on Tuesday.

Buhari in the letter said the nomination for the appointment was in accordance with provision of section 2 sub section 2 of NIDCOM Establishment Act 2017.

Similarly, Buhari in another letter addressed to President of Senate, sought confirmation of six nominees for appointment as Federal Commissioners for Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

Buhari said the request was in accordance with provision of section 154 sub section 1 of the 1999 of constitution.

The nominees are to fill existing vacancies of some states.

The nominees includes, Sen. Ayogu Eze (Enugu) , Peter Opara (Imo), Hawa Umaru Aliyu (Jigawa).