The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari re-appoints Dabiri Erewa, CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission

News Agency Of Nigeria

Buhari in the letter said the nomination for the appointment was in accordance with provision of section 2 sub section 2 of NIDCOM Establishment Act 2017.

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Senate to confirm the re-appointment of Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa as Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).
President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Senate to confirm the re-appointment of Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa as Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

Recommended articles

Buhari’s request is contained in a letter addressed to President of Senate, Ahmed Lawan and read at plenary on Tuesday.

Buhari in the letter said the nomination for the appointment was in accordance with provision of section 2 sub section 2 of NIDCOM Establishment Act 2017.

Similarly, Buhari in another letter addressed to President of Senate, sought confirmation of six nominees for appointment as Federal Commissioners for Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari said the request was in accordance with provision of section 154 sub section 1 of the 1999 of constitution.

The nominees are to fill existing vacancies of some states.

The nominees includes, Sen. Ayogu Eze (Enugu) , Peter Opara (Imo), Hawa Umaru Aliyu (Jigawa).

Others are Rekiya Haruna (Kebbi), Ismaila Mohammed Agaka (Kwara) and Kolawole Daniel Abimbola (Oyo).

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abia house of assembly impeaches Speaker, Hon. Chinedum Orji

Abia house of assembly impeaches Speaker, Hon. Chinedum Orji

Buhari re-appoints Dabiri Erewa, CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission

Buhari re-appoints Dabiri Erewa, CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

Court case lingers as FG accuses ASUU of not “showing good cause

Court case lingers as FG accuses ASUU of not “showing good cause”

Senate investigates delay on issuance, renewal of international passport

Senate investigates delay on issuance, renewal of international passport

Emefiele says transaction volume via e-channels rose by 836%

Emefiele says transaction volume via e-channels rose by 836%

Ngige explains why Buhari failed in tackling high unemployment rate

Ngige explains why Buhari failed in tackling high unemployment rate

Obi, Fayemi to become visiting lecturers in Western Delta University

Obi, Fayemi to become visiting lecturers in Western Delta University

Tinubu's son reportedly spent ₦5bn on London mansion under corruption probe

Tinubu's son reportedly spent ₦5bn on London mansion under corruption probe

Pulse Sports

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

FG finally explains Nnamdi Kanu's arrest in Kenya

Femi Fani-Kayode [Facebook/Femi Fani-Kayode]

Court transfers Fani-Kayode's ₦‎4.6 billion fraud trial from Lagos to Abuja