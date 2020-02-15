Buhari stated this on the 24th Convocation Ceremony of the University of Abuja in Gwagwalada on Saturday.

Represented by the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC) Prof. Rasheed Abubakar, Buhari said no nation could achieve meaningful development without education.

“In view of this national perception, education will continue to be a high priority item in my government’s drive to transform the economy.

“The task of overcoming the problems of the education sector is not a function and responsibility of government alone.

“I believe that advancement in education at all levels, will guarantee our collective drive to grow the economy for the betterment of all Nigerians.

“Government will continue to provide Nigerians equal and massive access to education at all levels such that they can fulfil their dreams,” he said.

He tasked universities to maintain a certain level of stability, with uninterrupted academic activities, to attain national development of the country.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’allah congratulated the graduating students and assured it would host the graduation ceremony promptly.

According to him, the institution graduated 10,331, 26 with First Class, 866 graduated with Second Class Upper while 2,317 with Second Class lower and 339 with Third Class respectively.

“Today, the university of Abuja is formally graduating a total of 10,338 students who have met the prescribed requirement of being worthy to be awarded various degrees by the institution,” he said.

The vice chancellor urged the graduating students to rise to the challenge of unemployment in the country by being creative so as to be self-reliant.

The VC also disclosed that the university had established academic centers and units including, Research Council, Center For Undergraduate Research, Center For Sponsorsed Projects, and Abuja International Center for Internship.

However, the university also conferred honorary doctorate degrees on distinguished individuals including Maj.-Gen. Alwali Kazir, former Chief of Army Staff.