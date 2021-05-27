‘I’ll give you a better country’, Buhari promises Nigerian children

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari described children as precious blessings who should be nurtured to carry the burden of the society in the future.

President Miuhammadu Buhari assured Nigerian children that his administration would leave behind a better Nigeria (Vnaguard)
President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerian children that his administration would give them a better country.

The President said this at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, May 27, 2021, while celebrating this year’s Children’s Day.

Buhari’s promise to Nigerian children was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

In the statement titled, ‘Our greatest legacy is to give you a better country, President Buhari tells Nigerian children,’ Buhari described children as precious blessings, who should be nurtured to carry the burden of the society in the future.

The statement reads in part; “As part of the activities to commemorate Children’s Day, observed on May 27, the President hosted a group of Nigerian children at the State House.

“The short ceremony witnessed the cutting of a ‘national cake’, a guided tour of the President’s office, meeting rooms, banquet hall and the zoo at the Presidential Villa.

“President Buhari, after spending a memorable time with his august visitors, bid them farewell, saying: ‘Bye-bye, see you next year.”

Recall that in 2018, Buhari in his Children's Day message said one of the cardinal objectives of this administration is the provision of quality education to Nigerian children.

The President also challenged security agencies, families, traditional and religious leaders to rise up and take decisive actions to curb rising cases of violence against children.

