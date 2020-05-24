Due to preventative measures put in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari observed Eid prayers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

President Muhammadu Buhari observes Eid-el-Fitr at home with family members. (Punch)

The president observed the prayers with his wife, Aisha, son, Yusuf, and other members of his family.

Aisha Buhari joined the president to observe the eid prayers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. (Punch)

The president had on Friday, May 22, 2020, announced that he would observe the prayers at home with his family.

The president usually flies to his native Daura in Katsina State to celebrate the annual religious event, with prayers observed in large crowds that gather at the mosque.

But in a statement on Friday, Buhari said he would observe his Eid prayers with his family at home.